Realme C2 Receives Digital Wellbeing, Optimized Smart Assistance Via New Update

Realme has released a new update for its popular budget smartphone - the Realme C2. The device has received the update just after the Realme 3 Pro. The Realme C2 was officially launched back in April 2019 and has received a bunch of updates since its official launch.

The device comes with a diamond-cut design and offers features like a dual-camera setup, an entry-level Snapdragon chipset, and a big battery unit. Following are the update details:

Realme C2 Android Update Details

The update comes with a firmware build number RMX1941EX_11.A.17. The update is rolling out as OTA in batches and will be available to a handful of users at the beginning. The mass rollout will begin when Realme is sure that there are no bugs remaining in the update. Alternatively, you can check the update manually in the Settings menu.

Realme C2 Update Changelog Details

The update brings the latest Android security patch (September 2019) along with a host of new features. With the latest update, the device gets the Digital Wellbeing feature which will allow you to keep a tab on excessive mobile usage.

Other features include the addition of optimizes Smart Assistant interface and a new date and weather widget. It also brings along the manual lock feature as the Realme 3 Pro in addition to the ability to create a manual network speed for the hotspot connected devices.

Also, you will be able to see the data speeds of connected smartphones. The update also revamps the notification centre. Following the update, you can expect a refined user experience.

Realme C2 Highlight Specifications And Features

The Realme C2 is equipped with a 6.1-inch LCD display with 720 x 1520 pixels HD+ resolution and a waterdrop notch. The device runs on an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 chipset paired with PowerVR GE8320 GPU. It comes in dual RAM and storage options - 2GB RAM+ 16GB storage and 3GB RAM+ 32GB storage.

For photography, the Realme C2 offers a dual-lens camera setup at the rear with a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, it makes use of a 5MP snapper. The camera offers features like HDR, Portrait, Beauty mode, AR sticker, slow-motion and 1080@30fps video recording. The unit gets its charge from a 4,000 mAh battery.

