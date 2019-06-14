Realme C2 Will Be Available In 8000 Stores Across India News oi-Priyanka Dua

Chinese Smartphone Maker Realme today announced that the realme C2 will be available in the offline stores throughout the country in 8000 stores.

The newly launched device comes in three variants with 2GB RAM + 16GB ROM, 2GB RAM + 32GB ROM and 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM starting at Rs. 5,999.

The device will be available from 15th June 2019 and 2GB RAM + 16GB ROM will be available starting July in offline stores.

On The Specification Front

The value king realme C2 comes with 6.1 inch HD + Dewdrop Full screen for an immersive experience, while watching videos or playing games.

It comes diamond-cut design with 3-layer of paintings and pearl shining particles. Realme C2 will be available in Diamond Black and Diamond Blue.

The phone comes with a 4000mAh battery with a day usage assured without charging. The 2.0GHZ and 12nm octa-core Helio P22 processor for realme C2 is capable of a long-lasting battery endurance and powerful performance. Realme C2 will support an expandable 256GB storage with a triple Independent card slot which supports dual sim 4G.

The well-customized AI dual rear camera (13MP+2 MP) is apt for more definite and natural photos with the Chroma Boost that can improve the HDR range and colors. The smartphone supports an 80fps/480P slow-motion video recording.

Furthermore, it is equipped with color OS 6 based on Android Pie 9.0.

Expansion plan

Realme as of today has 283 service centers across India and plans to expand the service network in line with the growing market reach across India to serve customers more efficiently. Realme has exclusive service centers in Delhi, Mumbai and Bhopal and plans to open 25 ESCs by end of this year.

Madhav Sheth, Chief Executive Officer, realme India said, "Considering the rapidly growing customer demand towards realme C2 we are making the device available at our offline stores. Initially, the device was available for sale in Flipkart.com and our official website and saw a phenomenal response."

Nidhi Bhatia, Product Manager, realme India said "We are expanding offline to give more touch and feel of the product to our customers. We strive to give our customers a combination of power and style in our products."