Realme C20 With Helio G35 Chipset Launched; Features, Price

Realme has added another device to its C series called the Realme C20. The new handset will sit with the existing C12 and the C15. The price of the handset has been set in Vietnam at 2,690,000 (around Rs. 8,535); however, it is already up for grabs at a discounted price of VND 2,490,000 (around Rs. 7,880). It comes in Blue and Grey color options.

Realme C20: What Does Offer?

In terms of features, the Realme C20 features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD panel with a screen resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. There is a waterdrop notch and a Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Under the hood, the smartphone gets its power from the MediaTek Helio G35 processor paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage that also supports an additional storage expansion up to 256GB via a microSD card slot.

Moreover, the Realme C20 packs a 5000 mAh battery that supports 10W charging and reverse charging. Software-wise, it runs Android 10 based on Realme UI. For imaging, there is a single 8MP rear camera along with an LED flash. Upfront, it gets a 5MP selfie camera.

Onboard sensors include proximity, ambient light sensor, and accelerometer. For connectivity, the handset comes with dual-SIM, 4G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, GNSS (GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BDS), MicroUSB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Lastly, it measures 165.2 x 76.4 x 8.9mm in dimensions and weighs 190g.

When it comes to competition, the Realme C20 could have offered better camera features. There are many smartphones in this price range that offer advanced features than the Realme C20. Even both Realme C12 and the C15 offer triple and quad lens setup respectively. Besides, they also pack a larger battery than the Realme C20.

As of now, there is no information regarding the availability of the handset in the country. The company is currently prepping up for the launch of the X7 series smartphones in India.

