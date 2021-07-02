Realme C21Y, Entry-Level Smartphone Announced: Expected Price In India News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

After the launch of the Realme C11 (2021) in India, the company has announced a low-cost smartphone - the Realme C21Y. This smartphone belongs to the C series, which comprises entry-level devices with big batteries. Previously, this device hit the rumor mills shedding light on the key specs and features and now it has gone official in Vietnam.

While rumors hinted that the Realme C21Y might arrive with the Android Go software, it is strange that the smartphone has been launched with the dated Android 10 OS. This means that the device might not roll out the Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 to this smartphone.

Realme C12Y Specifications

Realme C12Y bestows a 6.5-inch LCD display with a peak brightness of 400 nits, HD+ resolution and a teardrop-style notch at the top center. The hardware aspects of the Realme smartphone is equipped with an octa-core Unisoc T610 SoC based on the 12nm process. This processor is teamed up with a MaliG52 GPU, up to 4GB RAM and up to 64GB of storage space along with a microSD card slot for additional storage space.

Imaging-wise, the Realme C21Y has a triple-camera arrangement at the rear comprising a 13MP primary camera sensor, a 2MP secondary macro lens, and a 2MP tertiary mono lens. For connectivity, the Realme smartphone comes with features such as WiFi, Bluetooth, a micro USB port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and dual-SIM support. A 5000mAh battery fuels the Realme C21Y from within sans any fast charging aspects. Also, there is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Realme C21Y Price

The Realme C21Y comes in two storage configurations - a variant with 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM and a high-end variant with 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM. These two variants are priced at VND 3,490,000 (approx. Rs. 11,300) and VND 3,990,000 (approx. Rs. 13,000). It has been launched in Blue and Black color options.

While there is no word regarding the release date of this smartphone in India, it looks like there will be many takers in the country as the Realme C series smartphones are among the bestsellers here. However, an exact launch date is yet to be revealed.

