Realme C21Y Android Go Smartphone Massive Leak: Full Specs, Design Out News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Realme is known for launching many new smartphones at different price points from time to time. One of the new devices that the company is expected to unveil is the Realme C21Y. It is tipped that the Realme C21Y could be launched in Vietnam sometime soon. Ahead of its launch, an online listing of the smartphone reveals some of its details.

Realme C21Y, Android Go Smartphone

As per a Twitter-based tipster Chun with the username @chunvn888, the Realme C21Y will be launched soon in the Vietnamese market. Also, it is said to be the first Android Go Edition smartphone from Realme. The tipster hasn't stopped with this and has shared a listing of the smartphone on a Vietnamese retailer site thegiodidong.com. Notably, the listing shows the complete specifications of the Realme C21Y but sheds no light on its pricing.

Realme C21Y Specifications Listed

Realme C21Y's online listing reveals that the smartphone runs Android 11 (Go Edition) out-of-the-box. As per the listing, the device will be fitted with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The hardware aspects of the Realme C21Y include an octa-core Unisoc T610 SoC teamed up with Mali-G52 GPU, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space.

On the imaging front, the Realme C21Y flaunts a triple-camera setup with a 13MP primary camera sensor accompanied by two other 2MP lenses as well. It adorns a 5MP selfie camera, which is housed within the notch at the top center of the display. Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, GPS/A-GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, a micro USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Like the other smartphones in its category, the upcoming Realme smartphone is also fitted with a fingerprint sensor at the rear, an ambient light sensor, an accelerometer and a proximity sensor among others. A 5000mAh battery powers the Realme C21Y along with 10W charging support.

For now, there is no official confirmation regarding the Realme C21Y and we need to wait for the same. Until then, we should consider this information as a dose of skepticism. However, if the Realme Android Go smartphone makes its way to the market, it will compete against the likes of similar entry-level smartphones from Samsung, Nokia and others.

