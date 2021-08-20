Realme C21Y With 13MP AI Triple Cameras Launching On August 23 In India News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme C21Y, the budget-centric phone was launched last month in Vietnam. Now, the smartphone is all set to hit the Indian market shelves. The Realme C21Y is launching on August 23 at 12:30 PM in the country. The Realme's official site has also revealed detailed features of the upcoming Realme C21Y.

Realme C21Y Features In India

The Realme C21Y will come with a geometric art design at the rear panel and will sport a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display which will offer HD+ 1600×720pixel resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device will be powered by the octa-core Unisoc T610 SoC.

The Indian variant of the Realme C21Y is also believed to come with 3GB/4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of onboard storage which will support a microSD card for further storage expansion. Moreover, the phone is confirmed to feature a 13MP AI triple rear camera setup and the main lens will be assisted by a 2MP B&W lens, and a 2MP macro shooter.

Upfront, it will have a 5MP front-facing camera placed into a waterdrop notch. The phone will also come with Super Nightscape mode, Slow Motion, 1080P video recording, Portrait mode, AI Beauty, and so on.

The device will pack a 5,000 mAh battery and also support Super Power Saving Mode that claims to deliver 2.33 days standby time, 2.37 hours of calling, and 1.45 hours of YouTube on a five percent battery. Lastly, the Realme C12 will support a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and 4G, dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm jack, and microUSB port for connectivity.

Realme C21Y Expected Price And Availability In India

The Realme C21Y is selling starting at VND 3,490,000 (around Rs. 11,300) which indicates the smartphone will come in India below Rs. 12,000. The smartphone will go on sale via the company's official site. We also expect it will be available on other e-commerce sites.

What Makes Realme C21Y Different From Precursor C21?

The design, camera sensors, and battery capacity of the Realme C21Y remain the same as the Realme C21. However, the successor will bring the dedicated Super Nightscape mode and the Unisoc T610 SoC processor which will make it a powerful phone in the segment as per the company.

Best Mobiles in India