Realme C25 India Launch Officially Teased: Expected Price, Features

Realme C25 is the latest budget smartphone from the brand which made its debut last week in Indonesia. Now, the company seems to be launching the smartphone in India soon. As the arrival of the handset has been teased by the Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth. Further, the teaser has confirmed the phone will pack a 6,000 mAh battery and a waterdrop notch display. He did not mention the device name clearly except for the C-series.

To recall, the Realme C25 was announced at starting price of IDR 2,299,000 (around Rs. 11,000) for the base 4GB RAM and 64GB variant. We can expect the phone will fall somewhere around Rs. 10,000 in the country.

Realme C25 Features

The key features of the smartphone are expected to be similar to the international variant. The Realme C25 has a 6.5-inch LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and a waterdrop notch design. Under the hood, the smartphone draws its power from the MediaTek Helio G70 processor paired with ARM Mali-G52 GPU and 4GB LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 128GB of native storage. Further, the phone also supports an additional storage expansion option via a dedicated microSD card.

The device packs a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. In terms of optics, the phone comes with a triple camera setup at the rear panel that houses a 48MP main lens with an f/1.8 aperture, a 2MP macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, and another 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and videos, the phone gets an 8MP front-facing sensor with an f/2.0 aperture.

For connectivity, the Realme C25 includes 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth, a 3.5mm headphone jack. Lastly, the handset supports a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and AI face unlock for security purpose.

Realme C25 In India

In this price range, the Realme C25 can be a tough competitor against the Samsung Galaxy M12. The Galaxy M12 is selling in the country starting at Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option. Although, the Galaxy M12 comes with advanced features compared to the Realme C25.

