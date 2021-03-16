Realme C25 Launching On March 23; 6,000 mAh Battery, Helio G70 SoC Teased News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Realme is all set to bring in a couple of new smartphones under the C series. The Realme C24 and the Realme C21 will be debuting on March 23 in the Indonesian market. To note, the Realme C21 was announced in Malaysia earlier this month and is now spreading to different markets. For all we know, it could soon hit the Indian market.

Realme C25, Realme C21 Launch Announced

Although the Realme C25 will be announced in Indonesia on March 23, it will be made globally available following the launch. The company has teased the upcoming C smartphone officially, revealing a couple of key details. On the other hand, the Realme C21 has already made a presence in select markets and will begin expanding soon.

To note, Realme has launched a dedicated event page for the launch of the upcoming smartphones. Both the Realme C25 and the C21 will be announced via an online event on YouTube at 1:30 PM WIB (12 PM IST).

Realme C25 Launch: What To Expect

The dedicated page for the Realme C25 and the C21 has revealed key features of smartphones. Firstly, the Realme C25 will pack a large 6,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and will draw power from the MediaTek Helio G70 chipset, developed for pro gamers. The smartphone is tipped to flaunt a 6.5-inch display with a waterdrop notch and a slightly thick chin at the bottom.

Also, the Realme C25 is tipped to pack a triple-camera setup at the rear in a square-shaped module, along with an LED flash. The smartphone will include a 48MP primary shooter and an 8MP selfie camera. The other lens details are currently under wraps. The smartphone is also expected to pack a 3.5mm audio jack at the bottom.

On the other hand, the Realme C21 draws power from the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset and includes a 5,000 mAh battery. This too packs a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 13MP AI lens in a square module. The smartphone flaunts a 6.5-inch mini-drop full-screen display with an instant fingerprint sensor. The complete specs, pricing, and availability will be disclosed at the launch event next week.

