Realme C2s With 13MP Dual-Rear Camera Goes Official: Price And Specifications News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme has announced another budget smartphone besides the Realme 5i. The company has launched the Realme C2s in Thailand which is said to be a rebranded version of the Realme C2. The handset is launched with some entry-level hardware like an HD+ display and a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset.

Realme C2s Key Specifications And Features

The Realme C2s is equipped with an LCD display that measures 6.51-inches. The display comes with an 80.3 percent screen-to-body ratio, a waterdrop notch and an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels. The display is protected by a 2.5D curved glass on top.

The smartphone features a dual-camera setup at the rear panel housing a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP sensor for depth mapping. Notably, the camera also features the Chroma Boost mode which can be found on the other high-end Realme smartphones as well.

The waterdrop notch upfront is equipped with a 5MP camera to capture selfies and for video calling. Coming to the processor, the Realme C2s has an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 chipset with 2.0Ghz clock speed. The device is launched in a single 3GB RAM and 32GB storage configuration.

In the software department, the Realme C2s make use of Android Pie OS wrapped around Color OS 6.0 user interface. Keeping everything in check is a 4,000 mAh battery unit.

Realme C2s Price And Availability

The Realme C2s is launched at 1,290 Baht, which roughly translates to Rs. 3,065 in India. The device is already made available for sale via 7-Eleven outlets in Thailand in Diamond Black color. It is currently unknown when this device will be available in India. However, we will keep you posted on the same.

Best Mobiles in India