Realme C3 To Be Available Via Open Sale Till February 21 On Flipkart News oi-Priyanka Dua

Realme is known for launching products at affordable prices. The company has recently launched Realme C3 in India and the product will be available via open sale on Flipkart until February 21. This is the second sale time the device is going on sale.

The company has also made the official announcement through its CEO's account. The tweet reads: "To fulfill the massive demand from users for #realmeC3, we have made it available 24x7 till 21st Feb. on http://realme.com & Flipkart. Starting at a superstar price 3+32GB at Rs. 6,999 & 4+64GB at Rs. 7,999."

Realme C3: Specification And Features

The smartphone comes in two variants i.e 3GB/4GB of RAM and 32/ 64GB of internal storage. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 processor. It comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display along with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution and Corning Glass 3 for protection. However, it does not support and fingerprint scanner, but you'll get a face unlock feature.

The Realme C3 supports a 5,000 mAh battery. It comes with 10W fast charging support. It runs Android 10. Moving to the camera department, the Realme C3 features a dual-camera setup at the back. It supports 12MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. In addition, there is a 5MP camera on the front along with AI beautification, Panoramic View, and HDR.

On the connectivity front, there is a dedicated microSD card slot, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Glonass, A-GPS, micro USB port, OTG, Beidou, Galileo, proximity sensor, 4G VoLTE, gyro-meter, and accelerometer. It weighs 195 grams.

Meanwhile, the company has launched the C3 in Thailand. However, this version is slightly different from the Indian, as it features a triple camera. The smartphone now features a 2MP macro lens. Besides, there's a fingerprint scanner at the back.

Best Mobiles in India