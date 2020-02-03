MediaTek Helio G80 Goes Official With Improved GPU Performance

Comes With MediaTek HyperEngine

This is one of the few mid-tier chipsets from MediaTek that utilizes the company's proprietary HyperEngine technology. This chipset is capable of predicting a WiFi and LTE technology intellectually in just 13 milliseconds, which enables faster response between the network antenna and the smartphone.



HyperEngine also helps the chipset to dynamically manage the CPU and GPU resources, to ensure smooth gaming and to increase the power efficiency of the smartphone.

CPU And GPU

The Helio G80 is an octa-core CPU processor with four high-performance cores clocked at 2.0GHz (Cortex-A75) and four efficient cores with a clock speed of 1.8GHz (Cortex-A55). Compared to the Helio G70, the G80 has slightly higher CPU clock speed for the efficient cores. However, the prime cores on the Helio G70 are based on Cortex-A76, which will result in better performance.



The processor comes with the ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU, clocked at 950MHz, which is 130MHz more than the same GPU featured on the Helio G70.

Connectivity And LTE Modem

The MediaTek Helio G80 offers a Cat-7 DL / Cat-13 UL class LTE modem and is identical to the Helio G70's modem, capable of offering features like LTE carrier aggregation and dual 4G VoLTE connectivity. Besides, the chipset does support Bluetooth 5.0 and dual-band 802.11/ac Wi-Fi network.



Additionally, the Helio G80 retails FM Radio support with GPS, Glonass, Beidou, and Galileo navigation support. Unfortunately, the chipset does not support India's NaVIC.



The Realme C3 will be the first smartphone to launch with the Helio G70 SoC. It is interesting to see if Realme will be the first phone maker to launch a phone with the Helio G80 SoC as well.