Realme C3 India Launch Details Revealed: 5000mAh Battery, MediaTek SoC Hinted News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Realme is one of the fastest-growing smartphone brands and has shown good progress in less than two years of its launch. The company recently launched the Realme 5i in India and now it is speculated to bring more devices to its portfolio.

As of now, the company has not revealed an official word regarding the upcoming smartphones but there are speculations regarding the Realme C3 and Realme 6i. Even prior to the launch of the Realme 5i, there were claims that the Realme C3 could be launched alongside this smartphone though it did not happen.

Realme C3 India Launch Details

Of late, the Realme C3 was spotted making rounds on the certification databases such as NBTC, IMDA, and FCC hinting at its imminent launch. In the meantime, it has been confirmed that Realme will be present at the MWC 2020 tech show in Barcelona in February.

At the upcoming tech conference, Realme is likely to unveil the Realme X50 Pro 5G. Alongside this smartphone, it is expected that the Realme C3 will also see the light of the day. While this remains to be known, a report by 91mobiles states that the Realme C3 would arrive with notable upgrades.

The Realme C2 successor is said to be launched in India with a 5000mAh battery, which is 20% bigger than the 4000mAh battery used by the yesteryear model. The device is likely to use dual cameras at the rear and get the power from a MediaTek processor.

The report does not divulge any further information about the Realme C3 but the smartphone has been spotted on various certification databases with model number RMX2020. It is tipped to be launched with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor in an image revealed by the FCC certification. Instead of ColorOS 7 based on Android 10, the Realme C3 is believed to run the newly launched Realme UI in India.

What We Expect

Given that the Realme C3 will be the sequel to the Realme C1 and Realme C2, we can expect it to be a successful device at an affordable price point. With notable upgrades than its predecessor, we believe the Realme C3 could strengthen the position of the company further.

Best Mobiles in India