Realme C30 India Launch On June 20; Unisoc T612, 5,000mAh Battery Confirmed News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme C30 India's launch has finally been confirmed via the company. The upcoming entry-level phone from Realme is all set to launch on June 20 at 12:30 PM IST. Realme has also made a dedicated website on its official site for the upcoming Realme C30, confirming its key specs and design. Besides, the pricing of the device was leaked online. Although, Realme has not commented anything on this.

Realme C30 Design

The official teaser confirms the device will have an ultra-slim strip design with a thickness of 8.5mm and weighing just 182 grams. At the rear, the device will come with a single camera paired with an LED flash, while the selfie camera will be placed into a notch.

Realme C30 Features: All We Know So Far

The upcoming Realme C30 is confirmed to feature the octa-core Unisoc T612 processor under its hood. It will be backed by a 5,000 mAh battery unit. Apart from this, Realme has not confirmed anything yet. However, multiple leaks and rumors have already given us an idea of what to expect.

The Realme C30 is said to come in three color options namely - Lake Blue, Denim Black, and Bamboo Green. Further, the phone is rumored to be available in two storage models - 2GB RAM + 32GB ROM and 3GB of RAM + 32GB ROM. The onboard storage of the Realme C30 can also be expanded via a dedicated microSD slot.

Upfront, the phone could feature a 6.58-inch display with FHD+ resolution. It is tipped to have a single 13MP rear camera sensor and a 5MP selfie camera sensor. Besides, the device is likely to support a standard 10W charging.

Realme C30 Expected India Price

As far as price is concerned, the Realme C30 is said to be priced at around Rs. 7,000 in India. In this range, the unique design, FHD+ display, and massive 5,000 mAh battery will be the plus points for the Realme C30. The sale will be announced on the launch day. It is believed to go on sale via the brand's official site and other e-commerce sites like Flipkart.

Best Mobiles in India