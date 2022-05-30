Realme C30 Key Specs, Price Leak Ahead Of Launch News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

We have come across reports that the Realme C30 smartphone could be launched anytime soon in India. Previously, a leak tipped that the smartphone could be unveiled in June in the country. Now, fresh information from reliable tipsters have suggested the key specifications of the upcoming smartphone.

As per the previous leak, the Realme C30 could be launched in India in two storage configurations - an entry-level variant with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage space and a high-end variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage space. Also, it was tipped that the smartphone could arrive in three color options, including Lake Blue, Denim Black, and Bamboo Green.

Realme C30 Key Specs, Price Leak

As per the tipsters Mukul Sharma and Paras Guglani, the Realme C30 is likely to arrive with a 6.58-inch display and get the power from a 5000mAh battery with support to the regular 10W charging. It is expected to weigh 181 grams and measure 8.48mm in thickness.

Furthermore, Guglani shared that the upcoming Realme smartphone could flaunt a display that has FHD+ resolution and make use of a Unisoc chipset without any word regarding the specific chipset. It is suggested to flaunt a single 13MP rear camera sensor and a 5MP selfie camera sensor.

The tipster went on to state that the smartphone will be launched in Blue color and could be priced around Rs. 7,000 in the country. If this turns out to be true, then the Realme C30 could be the most affordable smartphone of the brand. We can expect further reports to surface online revealing more details about the Realme C30. The device is expected to be positioned lower than the Realme C31 that went official this March for Rs. 8,999.

Realme C31 Specs

For those who are unaware, the Realme C31 was launched in India with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a HD+ resolution. The hardware aspects of the smartphone include a Unisoc T612 processor alongside 3GB/4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB storage space. The imaging department comprises a triple-camera setup with a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP secondary macro lens, and a 2MP tertiary mono lens. It gets the power from a 5000mAh battery without any fancy fast charging technology.

