Just In
- 16 min ago Apple iPad Air 5th Gen For Just Rs. 30,290 On Jio Mart
- 1 hr ago Motorola Moto G42 Appears On Geekbench With Snapdragon 680 SoC; Features & Price
- 1 hr ago Realme GT Neo 3T Confirmed To Launch On June 7; Expected Price & India Launch Details
- 1 hr ago Govt Says Don't Share Your Aadhaar Number: What Should You Do Instead?
Don't Miss
- Finance Best Rated Value Mutual Fund Given Upto 161% Returns: What Is A Value Fund?
- Automobiles Nissan India Opens New Corporate Headquarters In Gurugram: Facility To Oversee Operations In India
- News Jayant Chaudhary files nomination for Rajya Sabha polls 2022
- Movies Hey Outsider! Have You Ever Felt Like You Can’t Make It Big In Bollywood?
- Sports Rumour Has It: PSG lurk as Richarlison seeks Everton exit
- Lifestyle Nushrratt Bharuccha Makes A Chic Style Statement In Indo-Western Wear, As She Promotes Janhit Mein Jaari
- Travel One Day Outing From Nagpur: Maharashtra - Places To Visit
- Education RRB NTPC CBT 2 Level 2, 3, And 5 Exam Schedule Released, Check Exam Dates Here
Realme C30 Key Specs, Price Leak Ahead Of Launch
We have come across reports that the Realme C30 smartphone could be launched anytime soon in India. Previously, a leak tipped that the smartphone could be unveiled in June in the country. Now, fresh information from reliable tipsters have suggested the key specifications of the upcoming smartphone.
As per the previous leak, the Realme C30 could be launched in India in two storage configurations - an entry-level variant with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage space and a high-end variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage space. Also, it was tipped that the smartphone could arrive in three color options, including Lake Blue, Denim Black, and Bamboo Green.
Realme C30 Key Specs, Price Leak
As per the tipsters Mukul Sharma and Paras Guglani, the Realme C30 is likely to arrive with a 6.58-inch display and get the power from a 5000mAh battery with support to the regular 10W charging. It is expected to weigh 181 grams and measure 8.48mm in thickness.
Furthermore, Guglani shared that the upcoming Realme smartphone could flaunt a display that has FHD+ resolution and make use of a Unisoc chipset without any word regarding the specific chipset. It is suggested to flaunt a single 13MP rear camera sensor and a 5MP selfie camera sensor.
The tipster went on to state that the smartphone will be launched in Blue color and could be priced around Rs. 7,000 in the country. If this turns out to be true, then the Realme C30 could be the most affordable smartphone of the brand. We can expect further reports to surface online revealing more details about the Realme C30. The device is expected to be positioned lower than the Realme C31 that went official this March for Rs. 8,999.
Realme C31 Specs
For those who are unaware, the Realme C31 was launched in India with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a HD+ resolution. The hardware aspects of the smartphone include a Unisoc T612 processor alongside 3GB/4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB storage space. The imaging department comprises a triple-camera setup with a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP secondary macro lens, and a 2MP tertiary mono lens. It gets the power from a 5000mAh battery without any fancy fast charging technology.
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
25,750
-
33,590
-
27,760
-
44,425
-
13,780
-
1,25,000
-
45,990
-
1,35,000
-
82,999
-
17,999