Realme C31 First Sale In India Today: Should You Buy?

A few days back, Realme took the wraps off a new smartphone in the C series. It is an affordable smartphone dubbed Realme C31. The device features a Unisoc processor and runs Android 11 topped with the company's proprietary UI. The newly launched Realme C31 smartphone is all set to go on sale in India today.

Realme C31 Price And Availability

The Realme C31 has been launched in two storage configurations - an entry-level variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage space priced at Rs. 8,999 and a high-end variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space priced at Rs. 9,999. It has been launched in two colors Light Silver and Dark Green. Interested buyers can get their hands on this smartphone via Flipkart, Realme's official online store and offline retail stores.

Realme C31 Specifications

To recap, the Realme C31 has been launched with a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a screen-to-body ratio of 88.7%. The hardware aspects of the latest smartphone from the stable of Realme is equipped with a Unisoc T612 processor based on the 12nm process. This chipset is teamed up with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage space. Also, there is a microSD card slot supporting up to 1TB of additional storage space.

For imaging, the Realme C31 bestows a triple-camera setup at the rear. This camera arrangement comprises a 13MP primary camera sensor with an aperture of f/2.2 and 4x digital zoom, a 2MP secondary macro lens with an aperture of f/2.4 and an unspecified tertiary monochrome sensor with an aperture of f/2.8. At the front, there is a 5MP selfie camera sensor with an aperture of f/2.2.

Connectivity wise, the Realme smartphone features Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. A 5000mAh battery fuels the Realme C31 and offers up to 45 hours of battery life on standby.

Should You Buy Realme C31?

If you are looking forward to buy an affordable smartphone, then you can purchase the Realme C31 that will be available with select launch offers today as it goes on sale for the first time. It backs reasonable specs as the other Realme C series smartphones without burning a hole in your wallet.

