Realme C31 Massive Leak: Renders And Complete Specs Out News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Recently, the smartphone brand Realme launched the next-generation C series model - the Realme C35 in India. This is the new budget smartphone in the market. The device bestows a Unisoc processor and a 50MP primary camera sensor at its rear. Now, it looks like the company is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in the Realme C series and it is speculated to be the Realme C31.

Currently, there is no official word regarding the launch date of the Realme C31. However, the renders and possible specifications of the upcoming Realme smartphone have emerged online. The leaked renders showing the design of the Realme C31 have been shared by Appuals.

Realme C31 Renders, Specs Leak

This new smartphone is said to be positioned below the Realme C35 that was launched in India and other global markets. The upcoming smartphone is expected to arrive with a triple-camera setup at its rear.

From the leaked specs, it is hinted that the rear camera module might include a 13MP primary camera sensor, a 2MP secondary macro lens and a 2MP tertiary black and white sensor. At the front, the Realme C31 is believed to feature a 5MP selfie camera sensor. Furthermore, the device is tipped to get features such as Burst, Filters, Time-lapse photo, Advanced, Panoramic Macro, Night mode, Portrait mode and HDR.

Besides the camera, the Realme C31 is claimed to bestow a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a relatively thick chin. This screen is speculated to have a standard 60Hz refresh rate and a waterdrop notch at the top center to provide room for the selfie camera. The Realme smartphone in question is believed to have a peak brightness of 400 nits and an HD+ resolution.

At the bottom of the rear panel, the smartphone is believed to house the speaker grille and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There are claims that the smartphone from Realme's stable could be launched in Silver and Green color options. There could be a side-mounted fingerprint sensor embedded into the power button for authentication.

On the hardware front, the Realme C31 is believed to use a Unisoc T612 SoC. It is said to be teamed up with 3GB/ 4GB RAM option and up to 64GB of internal storage. Also, there will be support for a microSD card slot for additional storage space.

A 5000mAh battery is likely to power the Realme C31 alongside support for the regular 10W charging via a micro-USB port. Lastly, the leaked specs of the upcoming Realme smartphone hint at Android 11 topped with Realme UI 2.0.

The leak does not stop with the design and specifications. It goes on to state that the Realme C35 could be priced at €129 (approx. Rs. 10,800) for the base variant with 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and €149 (approx. Rs. 12,500) for the high-end variant with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage.

As of now, there is no confirmation regarding the launch date of the alleged Realme C31 from the company. Given that the C series smartphones have been launched in the country, we can expect this upcoming device to also

