Realme C35 With Octa-Core Unisoc SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched; What Makes It Different? News oi-Megha Rawat

Realme C35 has been launched in India as the company's newest affordable model. Realme's new phone is both inexpensive and packed with features. The Realme C35 has a large Full-HD display, three cameras, and a fast-charging battery. It was first released in Thailand last month, and there is no difference between the Indian and Thai versions of the Realme C35.

The Realme C35 is the successor to the Realme C25, which was released in April of last year in India. The phone will go up against the Redmi 10 Prime, Moto E40, and the Samsung Galaxy M12.

The Realme C35 has the same design as the GT 2 Pro and several other BBK Electronics phones. This Realme design can also be found on phones from OnePlus and Oppo. The Realme C35 features flat sides as well, giving it an iPhone-like appearance.

Realme C35 Features

The Realme C35 offers a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) display with a 90.7% screen-to-body resolution and based on Android 11 with Realme UI R Edition on top. The device is available with an octa-core Unisoc T616 SoC and 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM as default. The Realme C35 comes with a 5,000mAh battery. In addition, the Realme C35 is 164.4x75.6x8.1mm in size and weighs 189 grams.

The Realme C35's triple rear camera setup includes the same 50MP primary sensor as the Realme GT 2, as well as an f/1.8 lens. A 2MP macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture and a monochrome (black and white) sensor with an f/2.8 lens are also included in the camera arrangement of Realme C35. The gadget has an 8MP Sony IMX355 front camera sensor with an f/2.0 lens for selfies and video chats on the front on of the phone.

On the storage front, the Realme C35 has up to 128GB of inbuilt UFS 2.2 storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB through a microSD card. 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack are among the available connectivity choices for users. Sensors including an accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer, and proximity sensor are also available.The phone also includes a fingerprint sensor on the side.

Realme C35 Price And Availability

The Realme C35 made its debut in Thailand last month. The 4GB + 64GB model costs approximately Rs. 13,600 and the top-end 4GB + 128GB variant costs about Rs. 14,700.

The base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage edition of the Realme C35 costs Rs. 11,999 in India. The phone is also available in a 4GB + 128GB option for Rs. 12,999. The Realme C35 will be available for purchase starting at 12 p.m. (noon) on March 12 in primary variants: Glowing Black and Glowing Green. All three variants of the Realme C35 will be available for purchase in India through Flipkart, Realme.com, and retail shops.

The Realme C25 was first introduced in India last year, with a starting price of Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model. It was also available in a 4GB + 128GB version for Rs. 10,999.

