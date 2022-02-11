Realme GT 2 Pro India Launch Confirmed By Madhav Sheth, VP Realme News oi-Vivek

The Realme GT 2 Pro was one of the first smartphones to launch with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. Now, Madhav Sheth, the vice president of Realme has officially confirmed that the Realme GT 2 Pro will soon launch in India via Twitter. Here is fresh info on the first smartphone in the world with a paper-like back panel.

According to the latest tweet by Madhav, the Realme GT 2 Pro has one of the best flat displays amongst all smartphones. The tweet, "galaxy is full of stars and we always look for the bright one" seems to be target the recently launched Galaxy S22 series of smartphones, which are the first set of devices in India with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

Although he hasn't shared any time frame, the Realme GT 2 Pro is expected to launch in India by the end of February or by March 2022. As the Realme GT 2 Pro is the first premium smartphone from the company, it is also expected to be the most expensive Realme smartphone to launch in India.

Realme GT 2 Pro Specifications

The Realme GT 2 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 3216x1440p (QHD+) resolution screen, offering up to 120Hz of refresh rate. The smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and will offer up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB internal storage. The phone will ship with Android 12 OS with a custom Realme UI 3.0 skin on top.

The Realme GT 2 Pro has a triple camera setup at the back with a 50MP wide-angle, 50MP ultra-wide angle, and a 2MP sensor for microscopic photography. The smartphone also has a 32MP front-facing selfie camera with support for HD video recording.

The Realme GT 2 Pro comes with a 5000 mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging via the USB Type-C port. However, the smartphone does not support wireless charging and it also misses out on IP rating for water and dust resistance.

The Galaxy is full of stars & we always look out for the brightest one. Shining bright as ever, our realme GT 2 Pro will feature the best flat display among all Android phones soon.



Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/dGDHQO4N6O — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) February 10, 2022

Realme GT 2 Pro Expected Price

In terms of pricing, the Realme GT 2 Pro is expected to cost less than Rs. 50,000, at least for the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. While the high-end model with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage might cost around Rs. 60,000.

Best Mobiles in India