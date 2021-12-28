Realme GT 2 Pro Now Available For Pre-Order For Just Rs. 12 News oi-Vivek

Realme is all set to launch its first premium flagship smartphone -- the Realme GT 2 Pro on January 4. The phone is now available for purchase under the blind sale scheme for just 1 Yuan or Rs. 12. Do note that, you have to pay the rest of the amount post the launch.

The Realme GT 2 Pro will be available via Realme's official website, JD.com, Tmall, and Suning. Those who pre-book the device within the blind sale period should be able to buy the device successfully post the launch with this pre-booking leverage over regular buyers.

The blind sale banner has confirmed that the Realme GT 2 Pro will be available in at least two variants. The base model will offer 8GB RAM and 256GB storage while the high-end model includes 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The device will also be available in at least two color variants, Master Paper and Master Mysterious colors.

Realme GT 2 Pro Specifications

Through various listings, we have learned that the Realme GT 2 Pro will come with a 6.7-inch OLED display. For the first time, Realme is using a QHD+ resolution panel on their smartphone 3216x1440p with 120Hz resolution and Corning Gorilla Victus protection.

The smartphone is based on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor with 8/12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The device will ship with Android 12 OS with custom Realme UI 3 skin on top. The device has a triple camera setup at the back with a 50MP wide angle and a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens. Besides, there will be a 2MP macro lens.

A 5,000 mAh battery will fuel the device with support for fast charging via the USB Type-C port. Given the current standards, the Realme GT 2 Pro will support at least 65W fast charging, which should fully recharge the battery in less than an hour.

Given the features and specifications, the Realme GT 2 Pro is expected to be the most expensive Realme smartphone till date. The high-end variant of the Realme GT 2 Pro is expected to be priced around $800 and in India, the device might cost around Rs. 50,000.

