Realme GT 2 India Launch Tipped; Listed On Company's India Website

Realme GT 2 Pro is the upcoming flagship smartphone for the GT series, which will go official on December 20 in China. Also, the India launch of the GT 2 Pro was recently tipped online. The phone is said to launch in Q1 2022 in India. Now, the latest development confirms the brand will bring the standard GT 2 alongside the GT 2 Pro in the country. The Realme GT 2 has also been spotted on the Realme's Indian site.

Realme GT 2 India Launch Expected

91mobiles has managed to collect a screenshot from tipster Mukul Sharma that shows the Realme GT 2 is listed on the brand's Indian website. This means the brand will launch the handset soon in India. We expect both the GT 2 and the Pro model will launch at the same time in the country.

Realme GT 2: What To Expect?

Apart from the moniker, nothing is known about the Realme GT 2 at this moment. However, the Realme GT 2 is expected to be an affordable model compared to the GT 2 Pro. It will have several upgrades over the Realme GT 5G which was announced back in August. The GT 5G is the most affordable phone with the Snapdragon 888 chipset in India.

Realme is hosting an event on December 20 at 9 AM GMT (around 2:30 PM IST) to announce the Realme GT 2 Pro. There is a chance the brand could launch the standard GT 2 alongside the Pro model at the same event. We'll have to wait for the official confirmation on the same.

Realme GT 2 Pro Features We Know So Far

Although features of the GT 2 are under wraps, several leaks and rumors have already revealed the specs of the GT 2 Pro. The smartphone is said to come with a 6.7-inch flat AMOLED panel with 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate support.

The phone will run the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM and 1TB storage which will be one of the plus points. The phone is tipped to have a 5,000 mAh battery with 65W fast charging. It will run Android 12 OS with Realme UI 3.0 skin on top.

For cameras, the phone is rumored to have an under-screen 32MP sensor. At the rear, the GT 2 Pro will come with a triple-camera setup consisting of a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP sensor ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto sensor. Other features will include Wi-Fi 6, a charging port, and Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity.

How About The Competition?

The Realme GT 2 Pro is said to be the brand's first and most premium flagship phone. The pricing will be unveiled at the event scheduled on Dec 20. Rumor also suggested the phone will come between Rs. 50,000 and Rs. 60,000 in India.

The upcoming Realme phone is believed to compete with other upcoming flagship devices from OnePlus, Samsung, and so on. OnePlus is expected to launch its flagship model with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC in early next year.

