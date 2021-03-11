Samsung Galaxy M12 With 6000mAh Battery Launched In India: Rival To Poco M3, Redmi 9 Power? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Samsung has added another feature to its cap with the launch of an affordable smartphone in the Galaxy M series. Well, the talk is about the highly-anticipated Galaxy M12 that was a part of rumors and speculations of late. The latest offering from the South Korean tech giant comes bundled with notable features including the latest iteration of Android, a capable processor and much more.

Samsung Galaxy M12 comes in a new haze and matte rear design enables easy handling. Also, it lets users hold it comfortably without any issues. The budget Samsung smartphone adorns a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a capacious 6000mAh battery with a 15W Adaptive fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy M12 Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M12 flaunts a 6.52-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a resolution 1600 x 720 pixels, a 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass protection to withstand everyday wear and tear. Under its hood, the Samsung Galaxy M12 makes use of an octa-core Exynos 850 SoC comprising two 2GHz quad-cores based on the 8nm process. This processor is teamed up with a Mali-G52 GPU and 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage space. There is a dedicated microSD card slot supporting up to 1TB of additional storage space.

Booting Android 11 topped with One UI 3.1, the Samsung smartphone. It features a quad-camera setup at the rear within a square module at the top left corner. The camera module comes with a 48MP primary ISOCELL GM2 sensor with f/2.0 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, a 5MP tertiary depth sensor and a 2MP fourth macro lens, both with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera sensor with f/2.2 aperture.

Connectivity wise, the Samsung Galaxy M12 features dual-SIM, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS+GLONASS, USB Type-C, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. A 6000mAh battery fuels the Samsung Galaxy M12 along with 15W Adaptive fast-charging technology.

Samsung Galaxy M12 Price And Availability

Samsung Galaxy M12 comes in two storage configurations - an entry-level variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space priced at Rs. 10,999 and a high-end variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space priced at Rs. 13,499. The device has been launched in three color options including Attractive Black, Trendy Emerald Green and Elegant Blue.

The first sale of the Samsung Galaxy M12 is slated for March 18 at 12 PM via Amazon India, Samsung.com, and select retail stores. The introductory offer of the smartphone includes a cashback of Rs. 1,000 on using an ICICI Bank debit or credit card for the transaction. Interestingly, this discount is also applicable on choosing the credit card EMI payment option as well.

How About Competition?

Talking about the competition, the Samsung Galaxy M12 will compete against rivals such as the Redmi 9 Power, Moto G10 Power, Moto G30, Poco M3, and more. These smartphones are priced in the similar price bracket and have more or less similar specifications. Having said that, we can expect the Galaxy 12 to be a stiff challenger to these devices from rival brands of Samsung as it comes with an enormous battery among other highlights.

