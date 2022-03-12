Realme C35 First Sale In India Today At 12 PM: Should You Buy? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Recently, Realme just launched a new smartphone in India for affordable buyers. The device features a new design as compared to the existing models. Notably, the Realme C35 was initially released in Thailand last month and it has entered the Indian market with the same specifications and features.

Realme C35 First Sale In India

Launched a few days back, the Realme C35 is slated to go on sale in India for the first time today at 12 PM. The smartphone will be up for sale via the official Realme India website and the online retailer Flipkart.

Notably, the latest Realme smartphone has been launched in two storage configurations - an entry-level variant with 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM and a high-end variant with 4GB RAM + 128GB ROM priced at Rs. 11,999 and Rs. 12,999 respectively. The Realme C35 has been launched in two color options such as Glowing Green and Glowing Black.

Realme C35 Specifications

To recap on its specifications, the Realme C35 bestows a 6.6-inch waterdrop notch LCD display with an FHD+ resolution of 2408 x 1080 pixels and a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. The device has a screen-to-body ratio of 90.7% and a maximum brightness of 600 nits.

For imaging, the Realme smartphone flaunts a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP secondary macro lens, and a 2MP monochrome tertiary sensor. At the front, within the notch, the latest device features an 8MP selfie camera sensor. Also, there is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication purposes.

Under its hood, the Realme C35 gets the power from a Unisoc T616 processor coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of UFS 2.2 storage space. Running Android 11 OS topped with Realme 2.0, the smartphone is fueled by a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Should You Buy?

The Realme C35 is the sequel to the Realme C25, which went official in April last year in India. It comes with a triple-camera setup at the rear, a large FHD display, and support for fast-charging technology. This smartphone comes as a rival to the Samsung Galaxy M12, Moto E40, and Redmi 10 Prime. Given that it is priced under Rs. 13,000, it is a good buy for those looking out for an affordable buy.

