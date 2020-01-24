Realme C3s FCC Certification Suggests Single Rear Camera, Android 10 OS News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Earlier this month, Realme unveiled a new budget smartphone called the Realme C2s in Thailand. And recently its successor was confirmed to be under development via NBTC certification listing. Now, the device has been certified by another mobile authentication platform which indicates an imminent launch.

Realme C3s Online Certification Details

The Realme C3s has now cleared its certification from FCC in the US. It has been spotted with the RMX2020 model number. The listing reveals a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner on the upcoming budget device along with an oblong camera module placed on the top-left.

Going by the image, there seems to be a single camera sensor housed within the camera module. Notably, it is a big setup for a single sensor and it isn't clear if this is the actual design or just a prototype image.

It is unknown if Realme will add any extra sensor to enhance the imaging capabilities of its upcoming smartphone. But, it should be clear in the coming days. While not much has been revealed regarding the hardware, the device is said to ship with an Android Pie OS.

The handset is likely to offer a ColorOS 7 user interface instead of the company's in-house Realme UI skin. The other feature tipped by the FCC listing is the support for a single band Wi-Fi (2.4Ghz). We are yet to receive information on the remaining hardware such as display, battery, and camera specifications. But, we expect some upgrades over its predecessor.

Realme C2s Key Features

The Realme C2s is announced with a 6.51-inch HD+ display featuring a waterdrop notch. There is a dual-lens camera module at the rear packed with a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP sensor for the bokeh effect.

The smartphones run on an entry-level MediaTek Helio P22 chipset with 2.0 GHz clock speed. It comes in a single 3GB RAM+ 32GB storage configuration. The device ships with Android Pis-based Color OS 6 UI and is backed by a 4,000 mAh battery.

