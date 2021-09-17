Just In
Realme Confirms Narzo 50 India Launch On September 24; Helio G85, 50MP AI Camera In Tow
Realme already has flooded the budget and mid-range smartphone market in India and isn't stopping just yet. Following the Realme 8i and the Realme 8s 5G, the company is prepping up to launch the Narzo 50 series in India. The new lineup is expected to bring upgrades over the Narzo 30 series launched earlier this year. Now, the company has announced the official launch timeline which is set for next week in India.
When Is Realme Narzo 50 Series Launching In India?
The Realme Narzo 50 series will be announced on September 24 in India. The company has created a dedicated microsite on its official India website confirming the launch next week. The 'notify me' page is also live on the website. The microsite only mentions the Narzo 50 series and doesn't specify which all models will the lineup be launched with.
The Narzo 50A has already been teased by the company's CMO, Francis Wong, the other variants could be the Narzo 50 Pro, Narzo 50i, and the vanilla Narzo 50. Notably, it is worth mentioning that the company will also be introducing the Realme Band 2 and Smart TV Neo 32-inch alongside the Narzo 50 series on September 24.
The launch event has been scheduled at 12.30 PM IST which will be live-streamed on Realme India's official YouTube channel. The new product lineup will be available for sale online via Flipkart.
What About The Narzo 50 Series Specifications?
The Realme Narzo 50 series' dedicated page reveals the design as well the key features of the Narzo 50 series. The specific model number isn't mentioned; however, it is likely to be the Narzo 50A.
The image shows a combo of stripes and plain textured back panel housing a bug square-shaped camera module with the Narzo badging. Upfront, the device sports a V-shaped notch instead of a punch-hole design.
The processor listed is the Helio G85 with Mali G52 GPU support. The listing also reveals a 50MP AI triple-rear camera module with Super Nightscape mode. The main camera will be clubbed with a pair of 2MP sensors.
The microsite confirms a big 6,000 mAh battery as well. This page is likely to be updated with more features in the coming days. We will keep you posted on the same.
