Realme Narzo 50A 4G Spotted At India's BIS Listing; What About Realme Narzo 40 Series?

Realme has been on a launching spree. The company recently unveiled the Realme GT series along with its first-ever laptop, the Realme Book Slim. Looks like Realme is gearing up for more launches in the coming months. A new report has revealed the company could launch the Realme Narzo 50 series soon, skipping the Narzo 40 series.

Realme Narzo 50 Series Spotted At BIS

Looking back, Realme introduced the Narzo 30 series with the Narzo 30A, Narzo 30 5G, Narzo 30 Pro 5G, and the base model with 4G support. Naturally, one might expect the Realme Narzo 40 series coming up next. However, the company is reportedly skipping the Narzo 40 series and diving straight to the Narzo 50 series instead.

Moreover, a Realme smartphone with the model number RMX3430 has been spotted on India's and Thailand's certification listing websites. This smartphone has appeared on India's BIS and Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) certification websites. The listings don't reveal much, but it suggests this could be the Realme Narzo 50A 4G.

Realme Cancels Realme Narzo 40 series.

Realme Narzo 50A 4G bags NBTC & BIS Indian 🇮🇳 certification.

What Happened To Realme Narzo 40 Series?

If this is indeed the Realme Narzo 50A 4G, then what about the Realme Narzo 40 series. There's a Chinese superstition behind this, at least a few reports say so. For one, a lot of Chinese brands skip model with the number 4 as it's considered to be a bad omen in the country. This is why we haven't seen the Realme 4 phone or the Realme X40 series.

This could be the reason why the Realme Narzo 30 would be succeeded by the Realme 50 phones. That said, there's not much information about the upcoming lineup. Like its predecessor, we can expect to have the Realme Narzo 50, Narzo 50 5G, Narzo 50A 4G, and the Narzo 50 Pro 5G.

Since the alleged Realme Narzo 50A 4G has already appeared at certification listings, we can expect it sometime in September. If that's the case, the company could begin teasing and promoting the upcoming affordable Narzo series. Until then, it's best to take this report with a grain of salt.

