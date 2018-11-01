Realme forays into offline market, partners with Reliance

With an aim to expand its reach in India market and to increase its sales, Chinese smartphone brand Realme has joined hands with Reliance stores for offline sales of their products.

In the first phase of the partnership, Realme smartphones will be available at more than 130 cities across 600 Reliance Digital & My Jio stores starting from this Diwali for the customers.

"With this partnership with Reliance stores, we are proud to have more locations to deliver this experience and welcome customers to the Realme family. While the market responded well, we are expanding our sales channels to reach out to the growing demands which are a testimony to our approach 'Realme for every Indian'," Madhav Sheth, Chief Executive Officer, Realme India, said.

"Through this partnership, we want to cater to the audience who does not have an access to the online platform and who want to compare and understand before making any decisions", he said.

Realme was launched in India as a sub-brand of Oppo in May this year. However, in August Sky Li- former Vice President of Oppo has officially announced that he has now joined Realme as global CEO.

Brain Bade, CEO - Reliance Digital said, "We at Reliance Digital believe in personalizing technology supported by world-class retail experience. With the addition of Realme to our portfolio, we will be enabling our consumers to experience conventional online brands at our stores complemented with high-quality customer service."

Realme in India adopted an online first approach as India is the most emerging online market in the world. With an overwhelming response from consumers towards Realme offerings, it becomes imperative for the company to expand sales channels to reach out to more customers, the statement issued by the company said.

Meanwhile, we have earlier reported that the company is planning to launch smartphones accessories such as headphones and power banks by the end of 2018.