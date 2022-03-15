Realme GT 2, GT 2 Pro 5G India Launch Officially Teased; Arriving By This Month News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme GT 2 series is already selling in the global and Chinese markets. Now, the brand is all set to launch both the GT 2 and the GT 2 Pro in India. The launch of the GT 2 series in India has been teased officially. Earlier, a report revealed that the Indian variant of the GT 2 Pro will be available in the same storage and color options as the global model.

Realme GT 2 Series India Launch Teased

The brand took to its official Twitter handle to tease the launch of the Realme GT 2 series. The shared tweet says "The wait is over! Arriving soon in India, and it's going to be #GreaterThanYouSee." The brand did not mention any name of the handset. However, the brand used the same #GreaterThanYouSee tag for the Europe launch.

Realme GT 2 Series Features In India

We expect the Indian variants of the GT 2 series will offer similar specs as the global variants. So, the Realme GT 2 Pro 5G will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. Upfront, the device will have a 6.7-inch 2K (1440x3216 pixels) LTPO 2.0 AMOLED 10-bit display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and the Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

Further, there will be a triple rear camera setup housing a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. The phone will also feature a Paper Technology Design, developed in association with Japanese designers Naoto Fukasawa and Sabic. For selfies and videos, it will ship with a 32MP selfie camera. On the software front, the phone will run Android 12 OS with Realme UI 3.0. and pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

On the other hand, the Realme GT 2 will come with a 6.62-inch full-HD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,300 nits brightness. The device will run the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage. For imaging, it will feature a triple rear camera setup including a 50MP Sony IMX776 primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter.

Other aspects will include a 16MP selfie camera, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a 5,000 mAh battery unit that supports 65W SuperDart fast charging. For connectivity, both GT 2 and the GT 2 Pro will support 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C port, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

Realme GT 2 Series Expected Price And Launch In India

The Realme GT 2 price starts at EUR 549 (roughly Rs. 46,400), while the GT 2 Pro was launched starting at EUR 749 (roughly Rs. 63,200). Based on this, we expect, the GT 2 will cost similar in the country. As far as the launch is concerned, Madhav Sheth confirmed that the launch will take place by end of this month. So, we expect the brand will soon share the official launch date.

