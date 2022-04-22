Realme GT 2 With Snapdragon 888 SoC Silently Launched In India News oi-Vivek

Realme has silently launched the GT 2, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC in India. Two major differences between the Realme GT 2 Pro and the Realme GT 2 are the display and processor. Here is everything you need to know about the latest upper mid-range 5G smartphone from Realme.

In terms of looks and aesthetics, the Realme GT 2 looks almost identical to the Realme GT 2 Pro with the same back panel with a paper-like texture with a plastic frame. Realme is using an FHD+ resolution display on the GT 2 with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1300 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone does have an optical in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Realme GT 2 is based on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 SoC with 8/12GB RAM and 128/256GB of internal storage. Out-of-the-box, the Realme GT 2 ships with Android 12 OS with a custom Realme UI 3.0 skin on top. The smartphone is expected to receive at least two major OS updates.

The triple camera setup at the back has a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, an ultra-wide angle lens, and a macro camera. There is also a 16MP selfie camera at the front. While the front-facing camera can record up to 1080p videos, the primary 50MP camera can shoot native 4k videos.

A 5,000 mAh battery runs the show on the Realme GT 2, the smartphone supports 65W fast charging, and the fast charger is included in the box. The battery of the Realme GT 2 can be fully charged in just 33 minutes.

Realme GT 2 Pricing And Availability

The Realme GT 2 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage costs Rs. 34,999 in India, while the 12GB RAM and 256GB variant retails for Rs. 38,999. Both models will go on sale starting April 28th on Realme India's official website and partner channels.

If you liked the Realme GT 2 Pro's design, and want a similar-looking phone at a slightly lower price tag, then the Realme GT 2 is a great pick. The Snapdragon 888 is a tried and tested processor, which should handle gaming and normal day-to-day usage without any issue.

