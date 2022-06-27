Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition Launch In July; Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, 120Hz Display Tipped News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition has been the talk of the town for several days. The successor of the Realme GT Master Explorer Editionlaunch will take place soon. Besides, the phone was also spotted on several certification websites. Now, the launch timeline of the upcoming GT 2 series handset has been confirmed officially. Here's what to expect from the Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition.

Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition Launch In July

Realme's CMO, Xu Qi Chase has confirmed via Weibo that the Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition will be launched in July. The exact launch date is yet to be announced. The shared teaser of the upcoming handset also confirms that it will be the "texture flagship of the year".

Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition Expected Features

In terms of design, the successor is also likely to feature a unique design like the Realme GT Master Explorer Edition. Rumors suggested the GT 2 Master Explorer Edition will be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor which is expected to come with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

Upfront, it is tipped to come with a 6.7-inch 10-bit AMOLED display that will offer Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It could pack a 4,960 mAh battery unit with 100W fast charging. For imaging, there will be a triple rear camera setup, housing a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP camera.

For selfies, the phone might have a 16MP front-facing camera. Furthermore, it is said to run Android 12 OS. It will weigh 199 grams and measure 161.3 × 74.3 × 8.2mm in dimensions.

Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition India Launch Details

Realme did not launch the GT Master Explorer Edition in the Indian market. So, there is a high chance the brand might not launch the successor as well. However, we cannot comment on this at this moment. So, it's better to take it as a hint and stay tuned for more updates. Now, the brand is prepping up to launch the GT Neo 3T in the country. The launch date is yet to be revealed.

