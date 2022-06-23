Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition Could Be Company’s Next Flagship For India News oi-Rohit Arora

A new Realme handset is paying visits to popular benchmark websites. The device was spotted last week on TENNA but has now been surfaced on Geekbench with detailed specifications. The handset, which goes by the model number- RMX3551 could be the successor to the Realme GT Explorer Master Edition. The new device could join the Realme GT lineup in India in the second half of 2022.

As per the Geekbench listing, the new smartphone runs on Android 12 out-of-the-box and offers 12GB RAM; however, Realme might also introduce the handset with a lower 8GB RAM configuration. The listing also reveals some benchmark scores. The handset touched 1296 in Geekbench 5's single-core test and scored 4211 in the multi-core test.

These high numbers suggest powerful computing hardware underneath, which could be the recently launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. If that's the case, the Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition could be India's first handset to be powered by the new Qualcomm flagship CPU.

With Qualcomm's new flagship 5G chipset, smartphones will experience some noticeable performance improvements.

Realme will most likely unveil the handset in the second half of 2022 and it could take on most flagship handsets in India running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

The smartphone is expected to flaunt a 6.7-inch Full HD+ 120Hz refresh rate panel and a large 5,000mAh battery cell. We might get to see a 100W fast-charging setup and a 50MP OIS-enabled triple-lens camera setup.

Notably, the Realme GT lineup in India also offers a handful of devices including the Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro, GT Neo 3, GT Neo 2, Realme GT 5G and GT Master Edition. With the new handset, Realme would have a good catalogue of high-performance value flagship handsets. You can read more about the performance of Realme GT devices in our review of the Realme GT 2 Pro and Realme GT 2 5G.

The new GT-lineup device might sport a unique finish in line with Realme's experimental design schemes. The device could have a distinctive back panel adorned with some type of premium material. Whatever Realme has planned, we are up for it and can't wait to see the device in action. Keep an eye on this space as we will keep updating the story with more information on the upcoming handset.

