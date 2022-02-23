Just In
Realme GT 2 Pro Gets Google’s Performance Class 12 Certification
Realme India's boss has now confirmed that the Realme GT 2 Pro is one of the first smartphones in the world to receive Google's Performance Class 12 Certification. So, what is this Google's Performance Class 12 Certification, and what are the prerequisites that a device should have to get this certification?
As the name suggests, Google's Performance Class 12 Certification is given by Google to Android devices. A smartphone has to meet certain hardware requirements and should also have specific camera features to get Google's Performance Class 12 Certification for a smartphone.
Google's Performance Class 12 Certification Requirements
According to Realme, a smartphone with Google's Performance Class 12 Certification ensures that the phone will be capable of delivering optimized app experiences. The certification will enable users to distinguish high-performance smartphones from regular devices.
Features like the rear and write speed of the device storage are some of the requirements considered to certified a device with Google's Performance Class 12 Certification. Then there are aspects like the total amount of RAM available, encoding efficiency, camera/codec latency. Lastly, things like night and HDR image capture are also considered while certifying a device.
List Of Smartphones With Google's Performance Class 12 Certification
As of now, there is no information on the smartphones with Google's Performance Class 12 Certification certification other than the Realme GT 2 Pro. Given the specifications like the 2K display, high-resolution camera setup, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, other phones with similar specs sheets are also expected to get Google's Performance Class 12 Certification.
Considering the specs sheet, smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, iQOO 9 Pro, and even the OnePlus 10 Pro should receive Google's Performance Class 12 Certification in the coming days. Lastly, it is also expected to have the latest Android OS -- Android 12 OS.
Our #realmeGT2Pro is now among the World’s First batch of smartphones to receive Google’s Performance Class 12 Certification.— Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) February 23, 2022
Really excited to bring to you the best of tech! https://t.co/NuTa6qn86m
Realme GT 2 Pro India Launch
Realme is gearing up for the global launch of the Realme GT 2 Pro on February 28th, and the smartphone might come to India probably in March. Considering the price of the iQOO 9 Pro and the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the Realme GT 2 Pro is expected to be an expensive smartphone and might cost over Rs. 60,000 in India.
