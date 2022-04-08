Just In
Realme GT 2 Pro Makes Other Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Powered Smartphones Look Expensive
Realme has officially launched its first premium flagship smartphone -- the Realme GT 2 Pro. Given the prices of other smartphones with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, I expected the Realme GT 2 Pro to cost around Rs. 60,000. However, with a starting price of Rs. 44,999 (including bank offers), the Realme GT 2 Pro just became the most affordable Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC powered smartphone in India.
While the Realme GT 2 Pro isn't a perfect premium flagship smartphone, it has covered the basics pretty well and has even surpassed the competition in some aspects. Besides the processor, the smartphone also comes with a 2K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and LTPO technology, which is something that is only seen on phones that costs a lot more than the Realme GT 2 Pro.
The company's unique take on the back panel makes the Realme GT 2 Pro stand out from the crowd. However, I would have really liked to see a variant of the Realme GT 2 Pro without the designer's signature on the back of a smartphone that almost costs half a lakh rupee.
Shortcomings Of Realme GT 2 Pro
As mentioned before, the Realme GT 2 Pro, despite being called a premium flagship smartphone misses out on a few features that we usually associated with premium smartphones. The Realme GT 2 Pro does not have an official IP rating, and the phone also misses out on wireless charging.
Even in the camera, the phone has a capable triple camera setup with a dedicated microscopic sensor. However, the device does not have a telephoto lens, which is again something that we usually see on premium flagship smartphones. While the phone offers the latest Android 12 OS, the custom Realme UI 3 has a load of bloatware, which again something that we do not associate with a premium flagship smartphone.
Should You Get Realme GT 2 Pro?
Stay tuned for our full review to get our opinion on the Realme GT 2 Pro. However, when we just look at the specifications, the Realme GT 2 Pro looks like a compelling smartphone that seems to strike a balance between features and pricing. If you want the most powerful Android smartphone for the least amount of money, then the Realme GT 2 Pro is currently the only option.
Other Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Powered Smartphones In India
- Motorola Moto Edge 30 Pro -- Rs. 49,999
- iQOO 9 Pro -- Rs. 64,990
- OnePlus 10 Pro -- 66,999
- Samsung Galaxy S22 -- Rs. 72,999
