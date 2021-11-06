Realme GT 2 Pro Tipped To Launch Next Year; Pricing Revealed News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme is expected to launch a new device under the GT series dubbed Realme GT 2 Pro soon. The GT 2 Pro with model number RMX3301 was recently on IMEI Database and the EEC certification. Now, the launch timeline and pricing of the upcoming handset have been tipped. If the rumors are to be believed, the handset will go official in early 2022.

Realme GT 2 Pro Pricing & Launch Timeline Tipped

The latest development comes out via tipster Digital Chat Station (by NewsBytes). The phone is said to launch in early 2022 in China. Further, the Realme GT 2 Pro is tipped to come with a starting price of CNY 4,000 (roughly Rs. 46,500). However, we suggest to take this as hint until the brand confirms anything.

Realme GT 2 Pro: What To Expect?

The brand is yet to reveal the features of the upcoming Realme GT 2 Pro. However, report suggests the phone will run the SD888 Plus chip and Android 12 OS. Other features are expected to include 108MP triple cameras, 65W charging tech, punch-hole display, and so on. The rumors might sound interesting; however, we will suggest you take this with a pinch of salt until any valid info comes out.

Now, the Realme Gt Neo 2 is the latest model of the GT series in India. The phone is selling starting at Rs. 31,999 and features include a 6.62-inch full-HD+ Samsung E4 display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ certification. The phone is powered by the SD870 chip paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage.

There is a triple rear camera setup housing a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, the 16MP selfie camera is placed into a punch-hole cutout. Besides, the Realme GT neo 2 runs on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top and packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 65W SuperDart fast charging support which claims to fully charge the battery from zero to 100 percent within 36 minutes.

Other features include Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res audio, Stereo speakers, and 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity purpose and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

