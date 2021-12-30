Realme GT 2 PRO To Be Company’s First Phone With OIS-Assisted, Microscope Cameras News oi-Megha Rawat

Realme GT2 and the GT2 Pro are set to launch in China on January 4th. The GT2 Pro, the company's most costly flagship phone has been getting new details on a regular basis. The details of the GT2 Pro's triple camera unit were confirmed by the manufacturer.

Realme GT 2 Pro Camera Innovation

The Realme GT2 Pro is equipped with a 50MP + 50MP + 2MP triple camera unit. According to the brand's latest poster, the GT2 Pro will be equipped with an OIS-assisted 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera. It will be the first smartphone from the company to have OIS.

The second 50MP camera in the GT2 Pro's camera configuration looks to have a 150-degree field-of-view. The GT2 Pro will be the first phone in the world to include a Fisheye mode, which creates an ultra-long depth of field effect for creative photography.

The 2MP camera that completes the GT2 Pro's camera arrangement will be a microscope camera, which appears to be identical to the 3MP microscope camera found on the Find X3 Pro. The Find X3 Pro's micro lens enables users to catch objects that aren't visible to the human eye. It had a focal length of around 3mm and a magnification of 30x.

According to Digital Chat Station, the Realme GT2 Pro's microscope lenshas increased the depth of field by four times and the distance of an object by roughly two times. He went on to say that it can detect things like skin and water.

Realme GT 2 Pro Design Innovation

The first of the three innovations is a paper-inspired sustainable design for the Realme GT 2 Pro. "Paper Tech Master Design" is the name given to Realme's new design language.

The Chinese tech giant previously collaborated with renowned Japanese industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa on its Master Edition cellphones, and the collaboration has now been extended to include its new flagship smartphone. SABIC created the rear panel of the smartphone out of a bio-polymer substance.

Realme has also adopted a redesigned package that uses fewer plastics to strengthen their environmentally friendly approach. As a result, the overall plastic ratio has decreased from 21.7 percent to 0.3 percent.

