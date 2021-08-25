Realme GT 5G First India Sale Today; Where To Buy & Discount Offers To Check Out News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Realme GT 5G and the Reale GT Master Edition hit the Indian market recently. The Realme GT 5G packs flagship features with the Snapdragon 888 chipset while the Master Edition includes a few trimmed down specs. The Realme GT 5G will go on sale starting today, August 25, starting at Rs. 37,999. Here's everything you need to know about the sale offers and discounts.

Realme GT 5G Price, Sale Details

The Realme GT 5G is priced at Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The phone also comes in a higher variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, costing Rs. 41,999. Flipkart, Realme India website, and other retail outlets will be shipping the phone starting today, August 25. There are a couple of bank offers that offer a discount on the Realme GT 5G.

ICICI Bank credit card and EMI transactors on Flipkart and Realme website get Rs. 3,000 instant discount. Flipkart Axis Bank credit card holders get a 5 percent discount while there's a 20 percent discount for the first transaction with Amex Network Cards issued by ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, SBI cards, and MobiKwik.

Additionally, Bank of Baroda Mastercard debit card transactors get a 10 percent discount while buying the new Realme GT 5G. Additionally, the Realme website is offering 3 and 6 months no-cost EMI on Bajaj Finserv and select bank credit cards. There is also a Rs. 200 discount with MobiKwik. Buyers can choose from Dashing Blue and Dashing Silver color models. Also, the phone is available in a Racing Yellow color that flaunts a vegan leather finish.

Realme GT 5G Specifications

The new Realme GT 5G flaunts a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and 1,000 nits of peak brightness. The phone draws its power from the Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM with the option of 7GB extended RAM, draws from the 256GB storage.

The Realme GT 5G packs a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 64MP Sony IMX682 primary sensor. The other cameras include an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro shooter. Plus, there's a 16MP selfie camera housed in the punch-hole cutout. The phone packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W SuperDart Charge fast charging support.

If you're looking for a premium smartphone under Rs. 40,000, the Realme GT 5G makes a good choice. The Snapdragon 888 chipset is performance-centric with 5G support. The cameras too have made a good impression, which further makes it a good buy.

