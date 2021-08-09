Realme GT 5G Flipkart Availability Confirmed; Features, Price In India News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme GT 5G India launch is around the corner. The device is all set to launch on August 18 in the country alongside the GT Master Edition. Now, a dedicated page for the upcoming Realme GT has gone live on Flipkart which confirms its availability on the e-commerce site. However, the microsite has shared any key details of the phone.

Realme GT 5G Features In India

In the latest #AskMadhav episode, Realme India and Europe CEO, Madhav Sheth has already confirmed the handset will come in India with the similar features as the global variant. To recall, the smartphone was originally launched back in March in China, while the phone made its debut in June in the global market. The Realme GT 5G has a 6.4-inch display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC clubbed with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It also skips microSD card slot like other flagship devices; however, the Realme GT 5G has a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Besides, the phone is powered by a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. The imaging is handled by a triple camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the smartphone has a 16MP front-facing camera that is also capable of FHD video recording, and the main lens also can shoot 4K videos at 60fps.

Lastly, the smartphone supports an in-display fingerprint sensor and 5G Dual-mode, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB Type-C port for connectivity.

Realme GT 5G India Price

The exact price is still under wraps. However, CEO, Madhav Sheth has confirmed that the phone will cost above Rs. 30,000 since it's a flagship offering. Given that, we expect the device could fall between Rs. 35,000 and Rs. 40,000.

Besides, it is expected to be the most affordable SD 888-powered phone in the country after the iQOO 8 7 Legend that is currently selling starting at Rs. 39,990. Despite being a flagship model, the Realme GT 5G misses out on IP rating and wireless charging.

