Realme GT Master Edition 5G Key Specs Out Ahead Of Launch

We have already come across numerous speculations that Realme is gearing up to take the wraps off a new smartphone dubbed Realme GT Master Edition 5G in China. Now, it is speculated that the upcoming smartphone carries the model number RMX3366. Recently, this smartphone was spotted at TENAA revealing its full specs and images, which also shed light on its name.

Now, the well-known Weibo-based tipster Ice Universe has shared the key specifications of the Realme GT Master Edition 5G. The reports of the same are also making rounds on Twitter and other platforms. Let's take a look at the complete specifications that have been leaked.

Realme GT Master Edition 5G Specs Leak

As per the leak, the Realme GT Master Edition 5G could arrive with a 6.5-inch display with a fast refresh rate of 90Hz. Under its hood, the smartphone is said to get the power from an octa-core Snapdragon 870 SoC. The tipster goes on to state that it will be fueled by a 4500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging.

Also, it claims that the upcoming Realme smartphone might feature a capable camera department with a combination of three camera sensors at the rear. It is said to comprise a 108MP primary sensor, a 13MP secondary sensor and a 2MP tertiary camera sensor.

Leaked Specs By TENAA Listing

Notably, the specifications leaked by the tipster and those that were leaked by TENAA (RMX3366) do not go hand in hand. To be specific, the TENAA listing revealed the presence of a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution, a punch-hole cutout, an in-display fingerprint sensor and curved edges.

It also suggested that the upcoming Realme smartphone in question might make use of a triple-camera system with a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 16MP Sony IMX481 secondary sensor and a 2MP tertiary B&W sensor.

The other aspects that came to light by the certificate authority include a Snapdragon 870 chipset teamed up with 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage spaced and a 4500mAh battery with 65W Super VOOC 2.0 fast charging.

For now, there is no word on the Realme GT Master Edition 5G pricing. Given that the device might see the light of the day early next month in China, we can expect to get to know further details in the coming days. Even the Realme Book laptop is believed to be launched alongside this smartphone.

