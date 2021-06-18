Realme GT 5G With SD888 India Launch Timeline Revealed; X7 Max Milky Way Edition Sale On June 24 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme has released the 27th episode of #AskMadhav, where the CEO Madhav Sheth has made some announcements regarding the upcoming launch and more. The brand has confirmed the launch of the Realme GT in India. The phone will arrive before Diwali that means we can expect the smartphone by end of the October in the country.

Realme GT Features In India

The Realme GT was originally launched back in March in China and a couple of days ago in the European market. We expect the phone will land in the country with similar features. The phone comes with a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage.

A 4,500mAh battery with 65W SuperDart charging fuels the Realme GT which claims to charge the battery zero to 100 percent in 35 minutes. The smartphone has a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64MP Sony IMX682 primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies, the phone sports a 16MP camera at the front.

Besides, the phone also comes with 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack for connectivity and an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. The Realme GT measures 8.4mm in thickness and weighs 186 grams, making it one of the lightest smartphones in the market compared to other phones with the SD888 chipset.

Realme GT In India: What We Think

Realme GT was launched starting at 369 Euros (around Rs. 32,798) in Europe and CNY 2,799 (around Rs. 31,400) in China. Considering this, we expect the model will arrive in India somewhere around Rs. 32,000. If this appears to true, the Realme GT with Snapdragon 888 chip will be the cheapest smartphone in India.

Alongside, the brand has also plan to launch more devices above Rs. 30,000 segment second half of this year. The company has also confirmed that the Milky Way color variant of the recently launched Realme X7 Max will go on sale on June 24 at 12 PM (noon) in India.

