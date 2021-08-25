Realme GT Master Edition To Go On First Sale Today At 12 PM; Where To Buy? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme GT Master Edition was launched last week in the country alongside the Realme GT 5G model. The latter one has gone on sale yesterday (August 25). Now, the Realme GT Master Edition is all set to go for the first sale on August 26 (today) at 12 PM in India. The smartphone comes with the SD778G chipset, 120Hz display, and plenty of camera features. Check here all sale offers and discounts of the Realme GT Master Edition.

Realme GT Master Edition: Price & Sale Offers In India

The handset can be purchased via Flipkart, realme.com, and other retail outlets starting today at 12 PM (noon). The Realme GT Master Edition carries a price tag of Rs. 25,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB + 128GB model will cost Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 29,999 for the high-end 8GB + 256GB storage model.

The Realme GT Master Edition will be available in Voyager Grey that comes with a suitcase-like design, and the other two options namely Cosmos Black and Luna White. Both the Flipkart and Realme website are offering Rs. 2,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank credit card and EMI transactions. Besides, Flipkart Axis Bank credit card users can get a 5 percent unlimited cashback, and Bank of Baroda Mastercard debit card users can avail of a 10 percent discount on their first transaction.

Realme GT Master Edition

The Realme GT Master Edition is based on the Super AMOLED display that measures 6.43-inch. The display delivers a full-HD+ (1080x 2400 pixels) screen resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage. However, it does not support additional storage expansion. There is a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter.

Upfront, it has a 32MP selfie camera. Besides, a 4,300 mAh battery fuels the Realme GT Master Edition that supports 65W SuperDart Charge fast charging. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Lastly, the device supports an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Should You Buy?

The Realme GT Master Edition can be a good pick under Rs. 30,000. You get a powerful processor, fast charging, and good camera features. The rear camera of the smartphone comes with DIS (dynamic image snapshot) technology that can capture clear photos while your hand is shaking. Alongside, you get a unique look as the handset comes in a suitcase-like black design crafted by Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa.

