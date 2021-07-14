Realme GT Master Explorer Edition Full Specs Listed At TENAA; Launch Date, Features News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme is gearing up for the launch of the GT Master Edition series soon in China. The company is also rumoured to introduce the Realme GT Master Explorer Edition alongside. Both the suggested flagships by the company have cleared their certification via TENAA. While the former's complete specifications have been revealed, the latter's key features have been updated now at the certification website. Here's what the upcoming premium handset has to offer:

Realme GT Master Explorer Edition Full Specifications Revealed

The alleged Realme GT Master Explorer Edition has been spotted at the TENAA mobile certification website with the RMX3361 model number. The updated spec-sheet confirms a 6.43-inch AMOLED display. The panel will support 1080p FHD+ resolution and will have a single punch-hole for selfie camera on the top-left.

The Realme GT Master Explorer Edition is listed with an unnamed octa-core processor with a 2.4GHz clock speed. Just for reference, the Realme GT Master Edition is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 870 processor. The leaks have suggested a Qualcomm processor for the Explorer Edition as well. It is said to be equipped with a slightly downgraded Snapdragon 778G SoC.

The TENAA listing also confirms three different RAM options including 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB. The storage option would be dual, i.e, 128GB and 256GB storage. Unfortunately, there will be no expandable storage support. The smartphone will be launched with Android 11 OS wrapped around Realme UI 2.0 interface.

The Realme GT Master Explorer Edition will have a triple-lens rear camera module with a 64MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The camera module will comprise an additional 2MP sensor. The punch-hole upfront will feature a 32MP camera for selfies and video calls.

The Realme GT Master Edition will comprise a dual-cell battery that has a rated capacity of 2,100 mAh. This indicates the total battery capacity would be around 4,200 mAh. The fast-charging capacity isn't revealed. However, previous reports have suggested 65W quick charge support. The device will also feature an in-display fingerprint scanner for security. The color options listed are blue, grey, and white.

Realme hasn't announced the official launch date of the GT Master Edition and GT Master Explorer Edition. However, both these devices are expected to break covers soon in China. The global launch is expected to follow. The leaked specifications hint at the company's next value flagships which might retail under Rs. 40,000 price mark.

