Realme GT Master Exploration Edition Tipped; Could Launch Alongside Realme Book

Realme GT Master Edition is the talk of the town for the past few weeks. So far, we believed there would be a single Realme GT Master Edition smartphone, which would debut in the Chinese market later this month. A new leak has revealed there could be another device part of the series, which is the Realme GT Master Exploration Edition.

Realme GT Master Exploration Edition Tipped

The Realme GT Master Edition with the model number RMX3366 was spotted on TEENA a while back, hinting at an imminent launch. A new leak by a Chinese tipster has revealed a new smartphone that's part of the GT Master Edition series. The tipster suggests this could be the Realme GT Master Exploration Edition.

However, there's not much data available regarding the alleged Realme GT Master Exploration Edition. Reports suggest it could come as a rival to the Xiaomi Explorer Edition phones. If that's the case, one can expect to see a unique rear design, maybe with a transparent rear panel. However, these are mere speculations for now.

Realme GT Master Exploration Edition: What To Expect?

To note, a Realme smartphone with the model number RMX3361 was spotted on TEENA. This could be the Realme GT Master Exploration Edition, but none of its features have been revealed so far. For all we know, the upcoming Realme smartphone will likely have a couple of overlapping features with the Master Edition.

Both smartphones could flaunt an AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and curved edges. There could be a difference in the camera setup, where the Exploration Edition could get a slightly lower pixel lens. Presently, the Realme GT Master Edition is said to include a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary shooter.

A 32MP selfie camera has also been leaked for the Master Edition. Under the hood, the Snapdragon 870 chipset with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB default storage has also been tipped for the Realme GT Master Edition. One can expect the same chipset for the Master Exploration Edition as well.

Presently, the exact launch date of the Realme GT Master Edition series is still under wraps. Reports suggest the smartphones could launch alongside the highly anticipated Realme Book. To note, the Realme Book is the first laptop by the company, tipped to pack several premium features.

