Just In
- 1 hr ago Nokia PureBook Pro 15.6, 17.3 Models Unveiled: Price And Features
- 1 hr ago Realme GT 2 Series Price, Color Variants Revealed Ahead Of February 28 Launch
- 1 hr ago Realme 9 Pro+ Review- Flagship Experience At Mid-Range Pricing?
- 1 hr ago Asus 8Z With Snapdragon 888 SoC To Launch On February 28th In India
Don't Miss
- Movies Bheemla Nayak OTT Release Date And Time: Here's When The Pawan Kalyan Starrer Will Start Streaming!
- Finance Sensex Ends 1300 Points Higher On Strong Global Cues, Crude Stays Elevated
- News Russia-Ukraine crisis: Govt to bear expenses of evacuation of Indians stranded in Ukraine
- Sports 2017 World Cup SF loss to India had a big impact on Australia, changed the way we play: Lanning
- Lifestyle Happy Birthday Shahid Kapoor: Steal The Best Edgy Looks From The Fashion Icon of Bollywood
- Automobiles New Volkswagen Virtus GT Teased: Sports LED Projector Headlamps & More
- Education ICSI CS Result 2021 Declared At icsi.edu, Check CS Professional And Executive Exam Result Here
- Travel Best Summer Vacations In Gujarat
Realme GT Neo 2 India Price Cut: Is It Still Worth Buying?
The Realme GT Neo 2 is now available in India with a massive discount, which is more than Rs. 10,000 less than the original launch price. At the asking price of Rs. 22,999 (with bank offers), the Realme GT Neo 2 becomes one of the most affordable Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC-powered smartphones in the country.
The Realme GT Neo 2 at the current retail price makes it an interesting smartphone. However, what could be the reason for this massive price cut? Especially for a phone which is not even a year old? Here is a possible explanation for the same.
A Successor Is On Its Way
Several leaks are now pointing towards the imminent launch of the Realme GT Neo 3, the successor to the Realme GT Neo 2. A report from Pricebaba found the Realme GT Neo 3 listing on the Realme India official site. This further strengthens the fact that the Realme GT Neo 3 might launch in India sooner than we expect.
It now looks like the company is planning to clear the stocks of the Realme GT Neo 2. By offering lucrative deals like massive discounts, more users tend to get the Realme Neo 2, which will help the company to clear its inventory and make space for the upcoming Realme GT Neo 3.
The Realme GT Neo 3 is expected to offer a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor. In terms of processor, the Realme GT Neo 3 is said to be based on the upcoming Mediatek Dimensity 8100 SoC.
The smartphone is also said to launch with Android 12 OS with custom Realme UI 3.0 skin on top. A 4,500 mAh battery is likely to power the Realme GT Neo 3 with support for 65W fast charging via the USB Type-C port.
Should You Get Realme GT Neo 2?
At Rs. 22,999, the Realme GT Neo 2 is a great device for those, is in the market for an upper mid-range smartphone. Although the Realme GT Neo 3 launch is just around the corner, we believe that the GT Neo 3 is expected to cost at least Rs. 30,000. Hence, at the current asking price, the Realme GT Neo 2 is definitely a great pick.
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
44,110
-
16,924
-
56,845
-
39,040
-
10,235
-
14,530
-
25,810
-
29,999
-
85,275
-
5,120