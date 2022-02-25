Realme GT Neo 2 India Price Cut: Is It Still Worth Buying? News oi-Vivek

The Realme GT Neo 2 is now available in India with a massive discount, which is more than Rs. 10,000 less than the original launch price. At the asking price of Rs. 22,999 (with bank offers), the Realme GT Neo 2 becomes one of the most affordable Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC-powered smartphones in the country.

The Realme GT Neo 2 at the current retail price makes it an interesting smartphone. However, what could be the reason for this massive price cut? Especially for a phone which is not even a year old? Here is a possible explanation for the same.

A Successor Is On Its Way

Several leaks are now pointing towards the imminent launch of the Realme GT Neo 3, the successor to the Realme GT Neo 2. A report from Pricebaba found the Realme GT Neo 3 listing on the Realme India official site. This further strengthens the fact that the Realme GT Neo 3 might launch in India sooner than we expect.

It now looks like the company is planning to clear the stocks of the Realme GT Neo 2. By offering lucrative deals like massive discounts, more users tend to get the Realme Neo 2, which will help the company to clear its inventory and make space for the upcoming Realme GT Neo 3.

The Realme GT Neo 3 is expected to offer a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor. In terms of processor, the Realme GT Neo 3 is said to be based on the upcoming Mediatek Dimensity 8100 SoC.

The smartphone is also said to launch with Android 12 OS with custom Realme UI 3.0 skin on top. A 4,500 mAh battery is likely to power the Realme GT Neo 3 with support for 65W fast charging via the USB Type-C port.

Should You Get Realme GT Neo 2?

At Rs. 22,999, the Realme GT Neo 2 is a great device for those, is in the market for an upper mid-range smartphone. Although the Realme GT Neo 3 launch is just around the corner, we believe that the GT Neo 3 is expected to cost at least Rs. 30,000. Hence, at the current asking price, the Realme GT Neo 2 is definitely a great pick.

