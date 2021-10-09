Realme GT Neo 2T Coming Soon; Dimensity 1200 SoC, 48MP Main Lens & More Tipped News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme has recently confirmed the launch of the GT Neo2 smartphone for October 13 in India. Now, the brand seems to be launching another GT series handset dubbed GT Neo 2T in China. The smartphone has already cleared MIIT and TENAA certifications.

Separately, Realme CMO Xu Qi Chase took to the Weibo handle to confirm the arrival of the new member of the Realme GT Neo2 series. He does not reveal the exact name of the device; however, he claimed that it will be powered by a different flagship chip.

Realme GT Neo 2T Expected Launch Timeline

As of now, there is no official word regarding the launch date of the Realme GT Neo 2T. However, rumors suggest the phone will arrive by this month in China. There is also no info on whether the smartphone will make its way outside of China.

Realme GT Neo 2T Expected Features

The upcoming Realme GT Neo 2T is rumored to have a similar design as the predecessor GT Neo2. But it will have different chip and camera features. As per the post on Weibo (via GSMArena) claimed that the upcoming Realme GT Neo 2T will run a customized version of the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor which powers the Realme GT Neo. For the unaware, the Realme GT Neo was launched as Realme X7 Max 5G in India.

Upfront, the upcoming Realme GT Neo 2T is said to sport a punch-hole design to house the selfie camera and it will support a 120Hz refresh rate. Going by the previous report, the RMX3357 smartphone that is speculated to be the Realme GT Neo 2T was spotted on the TENAA listing which reveals the phone will have a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display.

The handset will run Android 11 OS. The phone is also said to come in two storage configurations - 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. For imaging, the phone is expected to feature a 64MP triple camera system and a 16MP front-facing sensor. On the other, another leak suggested the phone will have a main sensor of 48MP.

Realme GT Neo 2T: What We Think

The above-mentioned features are yet to be confirmed. So, we will suggest your readers to take the info with a grain of salt. There is also no hint regarding the India launch of the Realme GT Neo 2T. The brand is now prepping up for the launch of the Realme GT Neo2 which is scheduled for Oct 13 at 12:30 PM IST.

