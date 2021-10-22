Realme GT Neo 2T Expected To Arrive Soon In Global Market; Coming To India? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme GT Neo 2T was recently launched in China. Now, the device seems to be launching soon in the global market as the device has been spotted on the Google Play Console listing. However, there is no official word on global launch as of now. Further, the device was announced with a 120Hz display, MediaTek chip, triple cameras, and so on.

Realme GT Neo 2T Global Launch Expected Soon

The listing was first spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma. The phone comes with the model number RMX3357 and is listed to come with 8GB RAM, FHD+ display (1,080 X 2,400 pixels resolution), Android 11 OS, and MediaTek MT6893 aka MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. Apart from this, the listing has not revealed any further details of the upcoming GT Neo 2T. We expect other features will be similar to the Chinese variant.

Realme GT Neo 2T Features

The device sports a 6.43-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and 1300nits peak brightness. The MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage that also supports additional storage expansion via a dedicated microSD card slot.

On the software front, the GT Neo 2T runs Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0, the GT Neo 2T is powered by a 4,500 mAh battery unit with 65W fast charging support. A 64MP triple rear camera will handle the imaging department and will be assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 4cm macro sensor. Upfront, the handset comes with a 16MP selfie camera sensor.

Other features include Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res audio, Stereo speakers, a 3D vapour cooling system, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. For connectivity, the Realme GT Neo 2T supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and USB Type-C port.

Realme GT Neo 2T: When Is It Launching In India?

The device is also expected to make its way to the Indian market soon after its global debut. To recall, the standard GT Neo 2 was announced in the global market around the same time as India's launch. However, we will have to wait for official confirmation on the same.

Best Mobiles in India