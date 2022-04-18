Realme GT Neo 3 Is Coming To India Just A Day After OnePlus 10R: Can It Undercut OnePlus's Offering News oi-Vivek

Realme is all set to launch yet another smartphone in India. This time around, the company is bringing the Realme GT Neo 3, which is the world's first 150W fast-charging smartphone. What's more interesting is the fact that the Realme GT Neo 3 is coming to India just a day after the OnePlus 10R, which also has a similar specification, including 150W fast charging support.

While the OnePlus 10R will be unveiled in India on April 28, the Realme GT Neo 3 is coming to India on April 29. Realme has officially confirmed that the Realme GT Neo 3 can charge 50 percent of the battery in just five minutes. Again, these numbers are similar to what OnePlus claims on the OnePlus 10R.

Realme GT Neo 3 Highlights

Specs-wise, the Realme GT Neo 3 is a lot similar to the OnePlus 10R. The Realme GT Neo 3 is also based on the Mediatek Dimensity 8100 SoC and is expected to offer up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The smartphone is also expected to ship with Android 12 OS with custom RealmeUI 3.0 skin on top.

Even the camera module on the Realme GT Neo 3 looks similar to the OnePlus 10R with a triple camera setup, consisting of a 50MP primary camera. Not just that, the Realme GT Neo 3 also has a 120Hz AMOLED display, just like the OnePlus 10R, and they are pretty much alike, especially when you just look at the hardware specifications.

Realme GT Neo 3 Likely To Undercut OnePlus 10R

Do note that, both OnePlus and Realme belong to the same parent company BBK Electronics, which also owns other smartphone brands like Oppo and Vivo. Launching the OnePlus 10R a day earlier, the device will get all the coverage that the phone deserves. Then, the company will introduce the Realme GT Neo 3 just a day after, and it is likely to cost a lot less than the OnePlus 10R.

This helps the parent company to position a single phone at a different price point. For those who like to have a slightly premium bloatware-free device will opt for the OnePlus 10R, while those who want the most affordable 150W fast-charging smartphone will choose the Realme GT Neo 3.

Best Mobiles in India