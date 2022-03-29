Realme GT Neo 3 Spotted On BIS Listing; India Launch Timeline Revealed News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme unveiled the successor of the GT Neo 2 dubbed the GT Neo 3 recently in China. Now, it seems the India launch is just around the corner as the device was spotted on the BIS listing. As of now, Realme has not revealed anything regarding the launch of the GT Neo 3 in India. However, the launch has been tipped online.

Realme GT Neo 3 India Launch Timeline Tipped

The Realme GT Neo 3 with model number RMX3561 was spotted on both the BIS and SIRIM certification sites. Both sites did not reveal the launch timeline of the GT Neo 3. However, tipster Abhishek Yadav claims that the smartphone will go official in April or May in India.

Realme GT Neo 3 Features In India

For the unaware, the Realme GT Neo 3 is the world's first phone with the Dimensity 8100 and support for 150W fast charging that is claimed to charge 50 percent battery in just five minutes. However, there is another variant of the Realme GT Neo3 which comes with 80W charging. The device has a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1000Hz touch sampling rate.

Running Android 12 OS with realme UI 3.0 custom skin, the device packs a 4,500 mAh battery unit (150W variant), while the 80W variant is backed by a bigger 5,000 mAh battery. The Dimensity 8100 is paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage that also supports additional storage expansion via a microSD.

For imaging, the GT Neo 3 comes with a triple rear camera setup housing a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) and electronic image stabilization (EIS) supports, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a 119-degree field of view and a 2MP macro shooter.

For selfies and videos, the phone includes a 16MP front-facing camera placed into a punch-hole cutout. Other features of the Realme GT Neo3 is also capable of 4K video recording, 'Diamond Ice Core Cooling Plus' technology and a 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and NFC for connectivity.

Realme GT Neo 3 Expected Pricing In India

The Realme GT Neo 3's 150W variant price starts at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 31,100) for the 8GB + 256GB variant, while the 80W charging version price starts at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 24,000). Based on this, we expect the device will come under Rs. 30,000 segment in India, making it the most affordable flagship offering. However, we'll suggest you to take it as a speculation and wait for more updates.

As of now, Realme is gearing up to launch GT 2 series devices on April 7 in India. The lineup includes - the GT 2 and the GT 2 Pro. Both models are scheduled to launch on April 7 at 12:30 PM IST. We expect the launch event will be live-streamed via Realme's YouTube channel and other social media handles. To know the detailed features of both flagships, you can head over to our previous story.

