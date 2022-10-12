Realme GT Neo 3T Gets Massive Rs. 9,000 Discount Online; Best Deal Under Rs. 25,000? News oi -Sharmishte Datti

Flipkart and Amazon are currently throwing some of the biggest discount sales. Gadget brands like Realme are also joining hands with retailers to offer discounts on their devices. For instance, the Realme Festive Days sale is offering the Realme GT Neo 3T with Rs. 9,000 discount. The phone can be bought at a discount on Flipkart and the Realme India website until October 16.

To note, the Realme Festive Days sale is offering a whopping discount across all its products including the affordable C series, the popular Narzo series, and the premium GT range. Plus, Realme AIoT devices like earbuds, speakers, and other accessories also get a discount. Particularly, the Realme GT Neo 3T is getting Rs. 9,000 off during the sale, making it one of the best deals out there.

Realme GT Neo 3T Gets Huge Rs. 9,000 Discount

Presently, the Realme GT Neo 3T starts from Rs. 29,999 for the base 6GB model. The 8GB variant with 128GB and 256GB storage is priced at Rs. 31,999 and Rs. 33,999, respectively. The Realme Festive Days sale is offering Rs. 9,000 discount on all models, bringing down the cost to Rs. 20,999 for the entry variant.

The other two models are now priced at Rs. 22,999 and Rs. 24,999, respectively. This makes the Realme GT Neo 3T one of the best choices for a phone under Rs. 25,000.

Additionally, buyers can get an additional discount if they exchange their old smartphones on Flipkart. Bank offers and cashback deals can also be applied on Flipkart for the new Realme GT Neo 3T, reducing the price even further. The discount sale is live now and can be bought until October 16 or until stocks last.

Realme GT Neo 3T Noteworthy Features

As a game-centric smartphone, this Realme device packs an upgraded processor, improved haptics, and an advanced camera setup. One of the top features of the Realme GT Neo 3T is the 150W fast charging support for the 4,500 mAh battery. The phone is also available with a 5,000 mAh battery paired with 80W fast charging support.

Also Read: Realme GT Neo 3T Review

Up front, the Realme GT Neo 3T flaunts a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 870 5G processor, making it future-ready.

If you're looking for a premium phone under Rs. 25,000, this Realme smartphone makes a good buy this festive season. Moreover, its fast charging capabilities further make it a good choice for this price range.

Related: Next Realme 5G phone to offer Dimensity 1080 SoC

Best Mobiles in India