Realme GT Neo 3T India Launch Timeline, Color & Storage Options Revealed

Realme is expected to launch the GT Neo 3T soon in India. An earlier report suggested the device will arrive this month in the country. Now, the latest development has reaffirmed the same. The Realme GT Neo 3T already visited the BIS listing and India's support page went live a few days back. Apart from the launch timeline, the storage configurations and color options of the Realme GT Neo 3T have been revealed online. Let's dive into details.

Realme GT Neo 3T India Launch Details

91mobiles reports that the Realme GT Neo 3T will be launched by June end or early July in India. The smartphone is said to come in three storage options - 6GB+128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB variants. Apart from this, the report stated that the Realme GT Neo 3T will be available in Dash Yellow, Drifting White, and Shade Black color option in the country.

Realme GT Neo 3T Features In India

For the unaware, Realme recently launched the Realme GT Neo 3T in the international market. So, the Indian variant is expected to offer a similar set of specs as the global model. The Realme GT Neo 3T has a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1300 nits peak brightness.

The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. For imaging, the phone offers a triple camera setup, including a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera.

Upfront, the GT Neo 3T has a 16MP camera sensor, and the phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery unit with support for 80W fast charging. It runs Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0 and also includes VC cooling, up to 5GB of Virtual RAM, Bluetooth 5.2, and dual-band Wi-Fi for connectivity.

Realme GT Neo 3T Expected Price In India

As far as price is concerned, the Realme GT Neo 3T is expected to come under Rs. 40,000 in India. To recall, the phone was announced starting at €469.99 (roughly Rs. 39,000) in the European market.

