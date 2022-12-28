Realme GT Neo 5 Poster Confirms Processor, Camera, Charging Specifications News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

It's no secret that Realme is planning to introduce the Realme GT Neo 5 as a successor to its Realme GT Neo 3 smartphone. Recently, the brand shared a poster on the microblogging website, Weibo, confirming its launch on January 5, 2023, in China. Now, the brand has dropped more hints about the upcoming premium mid-range smartphone. Let's have a look at them below.

Realme GT Neo 5: Features (Rumored)

As per the image, the Realme GT Neo 5 will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, built on the TSMC's 4nm fabrication process. For the unversed, it is a flagship processor and also powers other devices such as the iQOO 9T, OnePlus 10T, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4, Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, and a few others.

Furthermore, the teaser reveals that the Realme GT Neo 5 will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization). Like most other upper mid-range devices, the Realme GT Neo 5 could get a mediocre 8MP ultrawide sensor and a 2MP macro snapper. Selfies and video calling duties are likely to be handled by the 16MP front-facing shooter.

The Realme GT Neo 3 was the fastest-charging smartphone when it was launched. The Realme GT Neo 5 is expected to carry the legacy forward by introducing the world's first 240W charging system. Rumors suggest that Realme may launch two variants with 4600mAh and 5000mAh batteries coupled with 240W and 150W charging speeds respectively.

According to rumor mills, the Realme GT Neo 5 could sport a large 6.7-inch OLED display with a 1.5K resolution (2772 X 1240 pixels), a 144Hz refresh rate, and 2160Hz PWM Dimming. The display will get a hole-punch camera cutout for the selfie sensor and is expected to get an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Realme GT Neo 5 might come equipped with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Expect it to run on Realme's latest Realme UI 4.0 skin based on Android 13 OS out of the box. The smartphone might arrive in March-April 2023 in India. Expect it to be priced between ₹30,000 - ₹40,000 in India.

