Realme GT Neo 5 Specifications Leak: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 144Hz Display Tipped News oi -Alap Naik Desai

Realme could soon launch new smartphones under the GT Neo 5 series. Android smartphones that could be part of the new series have appeared online. The Chinese smartphone company has started teasing the launch of a new GT Neo smartphone. A new leak claims to reveal most of the key specifications of two Android phones belonging to the Realme GT Neo 5 series, including display, camera, chipset, battery specs, and more.

Realme GT Neo 5 Leaked Specifications

Realme could launch two smartphones in the GT Neo 5 lineup, called the GT Neo 5 and GT Neo 5 Pro. Tipster Digital Chat Station uploaded, what he claims, are the specifications of the two phones. Both smartphones have very similar specifications, except for the battery capacity and fast charging technology.

Smartphones belonging to the Realme GT Neo 5 series could feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2772 X 1240 pixels. The 1.5K resolution screen could have a 144Hz refresh rate, which is higher than the 120Hz screens embedded in the predecessors. Both phones may have a hole-punch cutout at the top to house the front-facing camera.

Realme seems to have opted for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC for the Realme GT Neo 5 series. Previous leaks about the series have claimed Realme has embedded a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, but it appears that Realme has chosen Qualcomm's flagship chipset.

The powerful chipset inside the Realme GT Neo 5 series smartphones could be paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS4.0 storage. Multiple configurations of RAM and internal storage could be available at different price points.

The latest leak about the Realme GT Neo 5 smartphone claims it will get a triple camera setup on the back, headlined by an OIS-enabled 50MP Sony IMX890 primary camera, which could be paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2MP macro camera.

The smartphones could also feature RGB lights and an under-display fingerprint scanner. The Realme GT Neo 5 is expected to feature a 5000mAh battery and support 150W fast charging. The Pro variant could pack a smaller 4600mAh battery but support faster 240W fast charging. The Realme GT Neo 5 Pro could be the first smartphone with such a high charging speed.

Realme GT Neo 5 Expected Launch And Availability

Realme has started teasing about the Realme GT Neo 5. This means smartphones in the GT Neo 5 series could arrive soon.

Realme should first launch the GT Neo 5 series in China, but the smartphones under the series may be available next year. In other words, the Realme GT Neo 5 and the Realme GT Neo 5 Pro could launch in the first half of 2023.

